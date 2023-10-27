Oxford outlasts Lewisburg to win the region Published 10:22 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Oxford would find itself in a 21-0 hole early, but found away to to outlast the Lewisburg Patriots and come away with a 35-28 region clinching win.

Lewisburg went on a 21 point scoring to start the game. The Charger defense would force Lewisburg to fourth down, but the Patriots would jumped on the board when Elliot Helps faked a punt for a 65 yard touchdown. The Patriots would add to their score in the second quarter with a Gunner Gilmore to Easton Fesmire 15 yard touchdown pass. The Patriots would extend their lead with a blocked Charger punt that was recovered by Eli Turner in the endzone.

The Chargers would erase the 21 point deficit quick with 3 long scoring drives to score 21 unanswered points.. Michell Grandjean found Zae Lewis from 37 yards out for the Chargers first points of the game. Mitchell Grandjean found Dane Harmon who ran it 56 yards for a score on the next drive. The sophomore quarterback would get in on the action the next drive when he ran it in from 54 yards out. The Patriots would answer back before halftime when Gilmore found Fesmire for an 80 yard touchdown to go up 28-21 after the Point after attempt.

Oxford would not give Lewisburg many chances in the second half as the Chargers used their physicality to shut out the Patriots and run away with the game in the second half.

Oxford would start the second half by using a physical running attack to move the ball down the field. The drive was capitalized by a Jay Brown 12 yard touchdown.

The Chargers would take the lead early in the fourth quarter when Brown broke two tackles and ran in from 31 yards out to make the score 35-28 after the point after attempt. The touchdown was set up by a M. Grandjean to Levi Blount 31 yard reception to put the Chargers in Patriot territory. The Oxford offense ran for 178 yards in the second half.

Oxford clinched Region 1-7A with the win and a Hernando loss to Southaven. Oxford will host a playoff spot as the No. 1 seed from Region 1.