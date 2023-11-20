Charlie Mars charms the crowd

Published 10:19 am Monday, November 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Long-time favorite Charlie Mars took the Thacker Mountain stage at the radio show’s season finale on Nov. 16.

Mars performed three songs from his new album “Times Have Changed.”

The first two songs had the crowd chuckling as the Mississippian crooned about living in Yalobusha County and time on Hwy 30A in Florida, while the last song waxed nostalgic for the old days: “I ain’t saying I wanted things to stay the same, but man times have changed.”

