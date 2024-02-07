Griste trial delayed by winter storm Published 6:15 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The trial for an Oxford woman charged with first-degree murder was continued due to the winter storm earlier this month.

The trial of Alexandria Marie Griste, 30, was scheduled for the week of Jan. 15. The trial was canceled and a new date has not yet been set.

Griste was arrested in June 2022 after her boyfriend, Corey Lyles, 29, of Abbeville was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

She was indicted by a grand jury in September 2022 and is currently free on bond.