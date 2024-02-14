Board hears debate on LHS proposed club Published 8:30 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Gay-Straight Alliance organization being formed

The Lafayette County School District board room was crowded for the regular monthly meeting of the trustees last week after the news of a group of students forming a Gay-Straight Alliance club made the rounds on social media.

Flyers announcing an interest meeting on Feb. 7 for the GSA were put up around the high school and in most cases, were torn down shortly after.

Parents who are against the GSA rallied like-minded parents and community members to attend the board meeting on Tuesday.

Other parents and community members attended in support of the formation of the club.

According to the flyers, the GSA’s purpose is to unite gay and straight students to create a safe and supportive environment that celebrates diversity and togetherness.

About 50 people were in attendance. The club was not on the agenda, but the board allowed eight people to speak. Four speakers asked the board to deny the students’ request to form and hold the club after school hours and four speakers were in support of the after-school club.

Lafayette County resident Marie Thompson said school is a place for academics and not to discuss gender issues. She said a GSA would promote division.

“If a student is gay, then that’s his or her choice, but no one has the right to try to influence other students,” she told the board.

Angie Brummett said she didn’t believe it was appropriate for students to be divided by their sexuality.

“If we want to have Biblical studies, then the students can do that and study what the Bible says about having differences of how you feel,” she said.

Angela Atkins, a parent of two Lafayette students, said the need for a GSA became obvious when the students ripping down the flyers posted on social media.

“Can you imagine how those students felt?” she said to the board. “Don’t you think they need a place where they know that they have a friend, gay, straight, who, whatever, that they know that they can be accepted? This is a student organization run by students for students and we need to butt out of it.”

Student Loki Swain, co-founder of the GSA, said the school was only providing a place to meet.

“Studies have shown that all students in schools with GSAs are less likely to be discriminated against, have lower odds of suicidal thoughts and have fewer suicide attempts regardless of whether they are gay or straight.”

The federal Equal Access Act requires that schools must treat all clubs equally. It applies only to schools that allow students to form groups not specifically linked to the curriculum. Moreover, the act applies only to groups that meet during non-instructional times and under the same terms that existing noncurricular clubs’ function.

The board took no action on the matter during the meeting.