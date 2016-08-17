Ole Miss Sports
Benito Jones and Scottie Phillips were not one of the 255 players to see their name come off the board during the 2020 NFL Draft ...
by Jake Thompson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:52 pm
Coronavirus Heroes
How does one protect the most defenseless people while not making their lives meaningless and dull? How do those inexperienced with technology interact with their ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am
News
Dr. Eric Dahl, a family physician in the LOU Community, has one message he’d like to share: at this point, wearing a mask or alternative ...
by Anna Guizerix, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am
Coronavirus Heroes
Before the COVID-19 crisis struck Mississippi, market director Betsy Chapman was already prepared for what it might do to the Oxford Community Market. During the ...
by Jake Thompson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am
Coronavirus Heroes
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has taken its response to the coronavirus pandemic to a new level, thanks to the hard work of its personnel. Prior ...
by Anna Guizerix, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am
Friends2Follow
Coronavirus Heroes
The Coronavirus, COVID-19. The entire world has been brought to its knees because of the first pandemic since 1918. The United States is known for ...
by Jake Thompson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am
SEC Football
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft came and went without a Rebel selection, but the Southeastern Conference continued to dominate in draft circles. ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:30 pm
Ole Miss softball
As first reported late Thursday night by Maren Angus, Ole Miss has hired former Minnesota head coach Jamie Trachsel to run the Rebels softball program. ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Friday, April 24, 2020 10:07 am
Ole Miss softball
It’s been a forgetful six months for the Ole Miss softball program. Following the resignation of head coach Mike Smith in December after the University ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:54 pm
Oxford baseball
As first reported by Brody Miller of The Athletic, Louisiana State University’s Drew Bianco has entered his name into the transfer portal. The Oxford native ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:03 pm
Ole Miss Basketball
Gray Spencer turned 22 years old today, Wednesday, April 22, and he got the best birthday gift of his life. Spencer, following a serious car ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:02 pm
Lafayette County
Lafayette County will host its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week. The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health ...
by Jake Thompson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:56 am
Education
Oxford High School’s Class of 2020 will still get the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, but it will look a ...
by Jake Thompson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:46 am
recruiting
Ole Miss picked up its second four-star recruit in the class of 2021 on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of wide receiver Bralon Brown out ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:54 am
NFL Draft
The 2020 NFL Draft is going to look a little different for Ole Miss fans. The NFL cancelled plans to hold the draft in front ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:45 am
Ole Miss athletics
Despite not being able to meet in person, Ole Miss Athletics celebrated another year of high achievement through a virtual iteration of the 2020 Rebels’ ...
by Oxford Eagle Contributors, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:45 pm
Oxford baseball
More than 30 cars turned out on Monday evening at Oxford Middle School for a virtual honors ceremony to recognize seniors on the Oxford High ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:44 pm
News
Oxford was one of the first cities in Mississippi to take cost-cutting measures due to projected revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board ...
by Jake Thompson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:42 am
Lafayette County
Mississippi saw a decrease in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a second straight day after reporting 300 cases on Sunday. The Mississippi State Department ...
by Jake Thompson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:50 am
Education
The University of Mississippi’s 2020 Commencement ceremony is still postponed due to COVID-19, but the school has announced plans to still honor its graduates next ...
by Jake Thompson, Monday, April 20, 2020 5:02 pm
Crime
An Oxford woman has been arrested following an April 18 incident. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ebonee Latia White, 30 of Oxford, ...
by Anna Guizerix, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:45 pm
Ole Miss women's basketball
Despite a recent season in which the team went winless in Southeastern Conference play, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team inked the conference’s number one ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:19 pm
Crime
An Oxford man is facing charges after being arrested for touching a minor, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. On April 18, investigators with ...
by Jake Thompson, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:04 pm
Lafayette County
Lafayette County saw its worst spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend since reporting its first case last month. The Mississippi State Department of Health ...
by Jake Thompson, Monday, April 20, 2020 11:28 am
COVID-19
A new study conducted by researchers at Harvard University has found the number of tests needed to start safely reopening America; however, as a nation, ...
by Nathanael Gabler, Monday, April 20, 2020 11:00 am