Mississippi reached another devastating mark on Thursday during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department of Health reported eight new deaths as of 6 p.m. on ...

A portion of Anderson Road is closed for repairs, due to a pipe and roadway failure. The City of Oxford announced on Wednesday that the ...

Ole Miss Sports Jones, Phillips sign UFA deals as Ole Miss doesn’t have a player taken in the NFL Draft Benito Jones and Scottie Phillips were not one of the 255 players to see their name come off the board during the 2020 NFL Draft ...

Coronavirus Heroes Not All Heroes Wear Capes: The Blake at Oxford goes above and beyond How does one protect the most defenseless people while not making their lives meaningless and dull? How do those inexperienced with technology interact with their ...

News Oxford Physician: Masks are a human kindness Dr. Eric Dahl, a family physician in the LOU Community, has one message he’d like to share: at this point, wearing a mask or alternative ...

Coronavirus Heroes Oxford Community Market provides a safe and healthy alternative food source Before the COVID-19 crisis struck Mississippi, market director Betsy Chapman was already prepared for what it might do to the Oxford Community Market. During the ...

Coronavirus Heroes Baptist Hospital Fights COVID-19 in Lafayette County Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has taken its response to the coronavirus pandemic to a new level, thanks to the hard work of its personnel. Prior ...

Coronavirus Heroes The LOU Community is full of Coronavirus Heroes The Coronavirus, COVID-19. The entire world has been brought to its knees because of the first pandemic since 1918. The United States is known for ...

SEC Football SEC sets NFL Draft record with number of players drafted in first round The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft came and went without a Rebel selection, but the Southeastern Conference continued to dominate in draft circles. ...

Ole Miss softball Sources: Ole Miss to hire Jamie Trachsel as softball head coach As first reported late Thursday night by Maren Angus, Ole Miss has hired former Minnesota head coach Jamie Trachsel to run the Rebels softball program. ...

Ole Miss softball Kaylee Horton, formerly of Ole Miss softball, transfers to Auburn It’s been a forgetful six months for the Ole Miss softball program. Following the resignation of head coach Mike Smith in December after the University ...

Oxford baseball Drew Bianco leaving LSU, enters name in transfer portal As first reported by Brody Miller of The Athletic, Louisiana State University’s Drew Bianco has entered his name into the transfer portal. The Oxford native ...

Ole Miss Basketball Gray Spencer discharged from rehab facility on his 22nd birthday Gray Spencer turned 22 years old today, Wednesday, April 22, and he got the best birthday gift of his life. Spencer, following a serious car ...

Lafayette County Oxford Conference Center to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Lafayette County will host its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week. The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health ...

Education Oxford High School announces graduation plans Oxford High School’s Class of 2020 will still get the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, but it will look a ...

recruiting Ole Miss lands second four-star prospect in 2021 recruiting class Ole Miss picked up its second four-star recruit in the class of 2021 on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of wide receiver Bralon Brown out ...

NFL Draft UPDATE: Ole Miss in the NFL Draft The 2020 NFL Draft is going to look a little different for Ole Miss fans. The NFL cancelled plans to hold the draft in front ...

Ole Miss athletics Cross Country and Track clean up at 2020 Rebels’ Choice Awards Despite not being able to meet in person, Ole Miss Athletics celebrated another year of high achievement through a virtual iteration of the 2020 Rebels’ ...

Oxford baseball Oxford baseball sends off seniors with drive-by parade More than 30 cars turned out on Monday evening at Oxford Middle School for a virtual honors ceremony to recognize seniors on the Oxford High ...

News Mayor Tannehill: Furloughing of city employees was “imminent” Oxford was one of the first cities in Mississippi to take cost-cutting measures due to projected revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board ...

Lafayette County Lafayette County reports new COVID-19 case; MSDH reports decrease in daily case total Mississippi saw a decrease in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a second straight day after reporting 300 cases on Sunday. The Mississippi State Department ...

Education University of Mississippi to hold virtual celebration for 2020 graduates The University of Mississippi’s 2020 Commencement ceremony is still postponed due to COVID-19, but the school has announced plans to still honor its graduates next ...

Crime Oxford woman arrested for aggravated domestic violence An Oxford woman has been arrested following an April 18 incident. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ebonee Latia White, 30 of Oxford, ...

Ole Miss women's basketball Coach Yo compares newest Rebels signee to a former Tennessee legend Despite a recent season in which the team went winless in Southeastern Conference play, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team inked the conference’s number one ...

Crime Oxford man arrested for touching of a child for lustful purposes An Oxford man is facing charges after being arrested for touching a minor, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. On April 18, investigators with ...

Lafayette County Lafayette County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases and one death over weekend Lafayette County saw its worst spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend since reporting its first case last month. The Mississippi State Department of Health ...