April 27, 2020

Will Norton steps down as Dean of UM School of Journalism and New Media

The University of Mississippi's School of Journalism and New Media is in need of a new leader. Dr. ...

Aldermen approve fourth COVID-19 emergency resolution; masks required in essential businesses

The first small step to reopening Oxford was taken on Thursday. During a recessed meeting on Thursday, the ...

Portion of Anderson Road closed to fix underground pipe

A portion of Anderson Road is closed for repairs, due to a pipe and roadway failure. The City of Oxford announced on Wednesday that the ...

by Jake Thompson.

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases; Mississippi death toll surpasses 200

Mississippi reached another devastating mark on Thursday during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department of Health reported eight new deaths as of 6 p.m. on ...

by Jake Thompson.

Jones, Phillips sign UFA deals as Ole Miss doesn’t have a player taken in the NFL Draft

Benito Jones and Scottie Phillips were not one of the 255 players to see their name come off the board during the 2020 NFL Draft ...

by Jake Thompson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 6:52 pm

Not All Heroes Wear Capes: The Blake at Oxford goes above and beyond

How does one protect the most defenseless people while not making their lives meaningless and dull? How do those inexperienced with technology interact with their ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am

Oxford Physician: Masks are a human kindness

Dr. Eric Dahl, a family physician in the LOU Community, has one message he'd like to share: at this point, wearing a mask or alternative ...

by Anna Guizerix, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am

Oxford Community Market provides a safe and healthy alternative food source

Before the COVID-19 crisis struck Mississippi, market director Betsy Chapman was already prepared for what it might do to the Oxford Community Market.   During the ...

by Jake Thompson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am

Baptist Hospital Fights COVID-19 in Lafayette County

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has taken its response to the coronavirus pandemic to a new level, thanks to the hard work of its personnel.  Prior ...

by Anna Guizerix, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am

The LOU Community is full of Coronavirus Heroes

The Coronavirus, COVID-19.   The entire world has been brought to its knees because of the first pandemic since 1918.   The United States is known for ...

by Jake Thompson, Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:00 am

SEC sets NFL Draft record with number of players drafted in first round

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft came and went without a Rebel selection, but the Southeastern Conference continued to dominate in draft circles. ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:30 pm

Sources: Ole Miss to hire Jamie Trachsel as softball head coach

As first reported late Thursday night by Maren Angus, Ole Miss has hired former Minnesota head coach Jamie Trachsel to run the Rebels softball program. ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Friday, April 24, 2020 10:07 am

Kaylee Horton, formerly of Ole Miss softball, transfers to Auburn

It's been a forgetful six months for the Ole Miss softball program. Following the resignation of head coach Mike Smith in December after the University ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:54 pm

Drew Bianco leaving LSU, enters name in transfer portal 

As first reported by Brody Miller of The Athletic, Louisiana State University's Drew Bianco has entered his name into the transfer portal.  The Oxford native ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:03 pm

Gray Spencer discharged from rehab facility on his 22nd birthday

Gray Spencer turned 22 years old today, Wednesday, April 22, and he got the best birthday gift of his life. Spencer, following a serious car ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:02 pm

Oxford Conference Center to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Lafayette County will host its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week. The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health ...

by Jake Thompson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:56 am

Oxford High School announces graduation plans

Oxford High School's Class of 2020 will still get the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, but it will look a ...

by Jake Thompson, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:46 am

Ole Miss lands second four-star prospect in 2021 recruiting class

Ole Miss picked up its second four-star recruit in the class of 2021 on Tuesday night, landing the commitment of wide receiver Bralon Brown out ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:54 am

UPDATE: Ole Miss in the NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is going to look a little different for Ole Miss fans. The NFL cancelled plans to hold the draft in front ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:45 am

Cross Country and Track clean up at 2020 Rebels’ Choice Awards

Despite not being able to meet in person, Ole Miss Athletics celebrated another year of high achievement through a virtual iteration of the 2020 Rebels' ...

by Oxford Eagle Contributors, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:45 pm

Oxford baseball sends off seniors with drive-by parade

More than 30 cars turned out on Monday evening at Oxford Middle School for a virtual honors ceremony to recognize seniors on the Oxford High ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:44 pm

Mayor Tannehill: Furloughing of city employees was “imminent”

Oxford was one of the first cities in Mississippi to take cost-cutting measures due to projected revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board ...

by Jake Thompson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:42 am

Lafayette County reports new COVID-19 case; MSDH reports decrease in daily case total

Mississippi saw a decrease in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a second straight day after reporting 300 cases on Sunday. The Mississippi State Department ...

by Jake Thompson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:50 am

University of Mississippi to hold virtual celebration for 2020 graduates

The University of Mississippi's 2020 Commencement ceremony is still postponed due to COVID-19, but the school has announced plans to still honor its graduates next ...

by Jake Thompson, Monday, April 20, 2020 5:02 pm

Oxford woman arrested for aggravated domestic violence

An Oxford woman has been arrested following an April 18 incident. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department arrested Ebonee Latia White, 30 of Oxford, ...

by Anna Guizerix, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:45 pm

Coach Yo compares newest Rebels signee to a former Tennessee legend

Despite a recent season in which the team went winless in Southeastern Conference play, the Ole Miss women's basketball team inked the conference's number one ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:19 pm

Oxford man arrested for touching of a child for lustful purposes

An Oxford man is facing charges after being arrested for touching a minor, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department. On April 18, investigators with ...

by Jake Thompson, Monday, April 20, 2020 12:04 pm

Lafayette County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases and one death over weekend

Lafayette County saw its worst spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend since reporting its first case last month. The Mississippi State Department of Health ...

by Jake Thompson, Monday, April 20, 2020 11:28 am

Mississippi testing for COVID-19 at a rate nearly double the national average

A new study conducted by researchers at Harvard University has found the number of tests needed to start safely reopening America; however, as a nation, ...

by Nathanael Gabler, Monday, April 20, 2020 11:00 am

