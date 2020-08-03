August 3, 2020

Lafayette Man arrested on Hwy 6 for possession of weapon by a felon

By Ana Martinez

Published 2:42 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Investigators of the Lafayette  County Sheriff’s Department arrested Isaiah Moody for possession of a weapon by a felon on Wednesday, July 29.

According to arrest records, Moody was involved in a domestic dispute where firearms were found in the Highway 6 West region of Lafayette County.

Moody was arrested and given a bond of $5,000.

 

