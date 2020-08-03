Mississippi college student dies after wakeboarding accident in Virginia

A Mississippi college student died Saturday evening while wakeboarding with friends on a Virginia lake, authorities report.

Virginia media reported that the man later identified as Max Bouldin, 23, of Mississippi (no city was reported), died Saturday on Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County, Virginia.

Bouldin was reportedly visiting friends in the area.

Police responded to a call at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reported.

Authorities reported that Bouldin was unconscious when they arrived, but was breathing at first.

The cause of death is under investigation pending results of an autopsy, Virginia authorities said.

They identified Bouldin as a college student but did not specify which college or which town he lived in.

A public Facebook profile for a “Max Bouldin” shows the account holder as studying geology at the University of Mississippi. It’s unclear if the Facebook account belongs to the victim, however, comments left on a related page indicate that the Facebook profile belonged to the victim.