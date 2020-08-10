Obit Byron Carl “Billy” Ellzey

Byron Carl “Billy” Ellzey, 68, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Miss. Burial will take place in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Tupelo to the late Byron Gault “Bill” Ellzey and Mary Katherine Cockrell, Mr. Ellzey served in the United States Army as a Specialist 5th Class during Vietnam. He began his career as a surveyor for Precision Engineer and spent most of his working years working for the Corp of Engineers in Vicksburg, Miss., before retiring as a inspector with Precision Engineers. He found great joy in genealogy research and learning about his family history along with the history of the State of Mississippi. Billy was a good steward of the rivers and waterways of Mississippi and enjoyed spending time boating, skiing and scuba diving.

Survivors include his sisters, Renee Havens, of Oxford and Bonnie Baker, and her husband, Paul, of Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Ellzey’s memory may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.