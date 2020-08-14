Lafayette County School District reports positive cases of COVID-19

The Lafayette County School District reported they had five positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Contract tracing has been completed, according to LCSD and anyone who was found to be in close contact — within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more — has been notified.

“Our effort is to contain and continue to provide a healthy environment for all of our students and staff,” read a release from LCSD. “The LCSD is following MSDH standards and guideline as they pertain to these specific cases.”

The positive cases were at Lafayette Upper Elementary School, Lafayette Middle School and other departments. Two staff or faculty members tested positive at LUES while one staff or faculty member tested positive at LMS and another staff member tested positive in another department within LCSD.

According to LCSD’s release, there were not any students that tested positive.