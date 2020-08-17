Ole Miss football’s 2020 schedule released; Egg Bowl moved off Thanksgiving

Ole Miss already knew their 10 opponents for the amended 2020 season, but on Monday they learned when they will be playing them.

The Southeastern Conference released the full 2020 scheduled that consists of 10 conference-only games across an 11-week stretch, starting on Sept. 26 and concluding on Dec. 5.

The Rebels will have to contend with a schedule that alternates home and away games on a weekly basis all season long. Their home opener comes on Week 1 when they welcome Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators to Oxford on Sept. 26.

The other for home games for the Rebels include Alabama (Oct. 10), Auburn (Oct. 24), South Carolina (Nov. 14). The Egg Bowl will still be Thanksgiving weekend but has been moved off of Thanksgiving Day with the Rebels hosting in-state rival Mississippi State in their home finale on Nov. 28.

Away games for the new schedule begin at Kentucky on Oct. 3, at Arkansas (Oct. 17), at Vanderbilt (Oct. 31), at Texas A&M (Nov. 21) and at defending national champion LSU in the regular season finale on Dec. 5.

Ole Miss will have their bye week in Week 7 (Nov. 7). The SEC built in a communal off week for Dec. 12 in case of any schedule changes that must be made due to COVID-19.

The SEC Championship will take place on Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.