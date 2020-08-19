Ole Miss students return to campus for fall semester

The University of Mississippi is welcoming students, old and new, back to campus.

Students began moving into residential halls on Saturday in preparation for classes to begin next week.

For the past several months, the university has taken extensive planning efforts in order to ensure the safe return to instruction on the Ole Miss campus.

“We are excited to get the fall semester started and look forward to once again having students fill our halls and apartments,” said a letter to residences’ of on-campus housing. “COVID-19 has impacted the world, our nation, and our campus.”

University employees and staff have been working hard to ensure the sanitation of the buildings are in line with the Campus Ready plan, which is a comprehensive plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that ensures the safe return to campus.

Campus Ready is constantly being updated as additional health recommendations and direction from local, state, and federal governing bodies is provided. It provides a set of principles or guidelines for students, faculty and staff as they interact on campus.

To ensure the protection of Ole Miss students, faculty and staff, Campus Ready has provided a set of CDC guidelines in order for people to protect themselves from getting COVID-19.

Stay at least six feet from other people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

Take your temperature if symptoms develop.