FNB Oxford hires new Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

FNB Oxford Bank is joined by Ragan Hayward as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Hayward will be joining the staff of FNB Oxford Bank from Ridgeland, where he served as the Senior Credit Administrator Officer for State Bank and Trust Company.

“Ragan’s experience in credit administration, coupled with our experienced team of lenders, gives FNB a strong foundation to grow and serve our existing markets in Oxford and Tupelo,” said John L. Barrett, the President and CEO of FNB Oxford Bank.

FNB Oxford Bank is known as the Friendly Neighborhood Bank because of their warm smiles and eagerness to assist customers. The bank opened in 1910 as First National Bank of Oxford on the Square. Since opening the company has grown into four locations in Oxford as well as a new location in Tupelo in the Fairpark District.

Hayward, a licensed CPA, is a native of Grenada. He received his BBA in Banking and Finance and MBA from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Alabama Leadership Academy, which is offered through the Alabama Society of CPAs.

Hayward currently serves on the Mississippi Society of CPAs (MSCPA) Banking Committee and previously was a member of the MSCPA Young CPA Network Committee.