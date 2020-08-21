MoMo Sanogo among Ole Miss athletes to participate in SEC’s Council on Racial Equity

MoMo Sanogo has been a vocal voice for change this summer and is getting the opportunity to have his voice heard throughout the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC announced the formation of the Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice on Thursday, which will be a league-wide body consisting of a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches and other SEC staff.

Sanogo is one of five Ole Miss athletes that were selected to participate on the council. The linebacker has spoken out about social injustice regarding police brutality as well as the Confederate statue located in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Dr. Charlotte Fant Pegues, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs as well as track & field head coach Connie Price-Smith are representing Ole Miss on the Council.

In June, Sanogo and teammate Ryder Anderson helped put together the LOUnited march that started on the Square and went down University Avenue to the Old Armory Pavilion. The march was about bringing about racial equality and social justice along with demanding the statue come down.

The Council will identify resources, outline strategies and assist with implementation of efforts that, when taken together, will promote racial equity and social justice, while fostering diversity, helping overcome racism and pursuing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics.

“An important movement has been ignited around the equitable treatment of all underrepresented minorities, and the SEC is determined to be a leader in the pursuit of meaningful and lasting change,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “With the Council as our guide, we will develop an action agenda built on the foundation that all are created equal and ensure this truth echoes across our stadiums, our arenas, our campuses, our communities, our states and our nation.”

Sanogo is also a member of the SEC Football Leadership Council. Austin Crowley (A member of the SEC Men’s Basketball Leadership Council), Donnetta Johnson (SEC Women’s Basketball Leadership Council), punter Mac Brown and volleyball player Aubrey Sultemeier (SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) are also participating on the Council.