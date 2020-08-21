Oxford Police make multiple arrests following attempted auto burglaries

Multiple individuals are facing multiple charges following attempted auto burglaries earlier this week.

On August 19, patrol officers with the Oxford Police Department stopped three auto burglars who were actively breaking into vehicles in the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard around 3:15 a.m.

Officers identified two of the men as Tyler Owens, 19 of Oxford, and Kenshawn Harden, 18 of Oxford. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

Multiple stolen firearms and other property were found to be in the possession of the three males. The property was stolen from other victims in the area.

Investigators responded to the scene and around 8:25 a.m. they, along with patrol officers and agents with the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Archive Circle. Inside the location, they found additional stolen firearms and took two more individuals into custody.

The other two arrested following the execution of the search warrant were identified as Ja’Darius Manning, 19 of Oxford, and Alaina Webb, 18 of Oxford.

Investigators have charged Owens with 15 counts of auto burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of directing a youth to commit a felony. Harden was charged with four counts of auto burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of directing a youth to commit a felony. Manning was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent. Webb was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent.

A Justice Court judge set all of their bonds on Aug. 20. Owens received a $75,000 bond but will remain at the Lafayette County Detention Center on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Harden was issued a $35,000 bond while Manning and Webb were issued $15,000 bonds.