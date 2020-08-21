Sardis businessman jailed without bond on molestation charge

A Sardis man who has been accused, and convicted, of sex crimes for more than 30 years was arrested again this week and charged with molestation of a child, or children.

Michael Saripkin, 61, was taken into custody Monday on a warrant issued by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McClure with a $20,000 bond.

District Attorney John Champion’s office has filed a motion to revoke the bond, and it’s likely that the felon will be denied bail at his next legal hearing.

