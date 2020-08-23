Lafayette County’s entire fourth grade quarantined for two weeks

Lafayette County School District’s entire fourth grade class will be quarantined for the next two weeks due to more positive COVID-19 cases.

The school district reported three new cases on Sunday, which were all located in the Lafayette Upper Elementary School faculty. With Sunday’s updated cases number it brought LUES’ updated total to six cases among faculty and staff and one case among the students.

The 14-day quarantine begins on Aug. 24 and will run through Sept. 7. The school district also announced last week they were extending their hybrid return of split groups, a Red Team and a Gold Team, through Sept. 4 after it was set to end on Aug. 24.

“We believe taking this step will better protect our students and help our efforts to contain while providing a healthy environment for all of our students and staff,” the school district said in a statement on Sunday.

As of Aug. 3, the Lafayette Middle School building had one positive case among its faculty and staff. Two more cases of Covid-19 was reported among staff in other departments of the school district.

All other grades will report to their respective school buildings on Aug. 24 as scheduled.