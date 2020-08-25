Malco to reopen Theater at Oxford Commons next month

Malco Theaters is reopening their Oxford Commons Cinema Grill location on Sept. 3rd after a six month closure. The theatre last had their doors open March 16th before closing due to COVID-19.

Malco began opening some of their locations in mid-August and is doing a slow rollout in the reopening of their remaining locations throughout Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee. There is no announcement yet on when the Malco Oxford Studio Cinema on Jackson Avenue will open, but more opening dates in September are teased on their website.

New protocols are being put in place for attendees at all Malco Theaters.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Seating will be reserved when the ticket is purchased.

Masks must be worn until seated in the theater.

Concession registers have been reduced and reconfigured to allow spacing.

Plexiglass has been installed at registers.

Social distancing in the auditorium is required with every-other-row empty.

Popcorn and drink cups will be single serve. Guests will receive a fresh container if they purchase the refillable option.