Obituary for Neal A. Heimer

Neal A. Heimer D.O., former marine and Capt. (ret) USN, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Neal grew up in Oxford, graduated from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI class of ’89), was commissioned as a Marine, and served four years before resigning to pursue a career in medicine. He graduated from Nova College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1998, was commissioned in the Navy, and worked as a Naval Family Physician until his retirement in 2019. After which he spent a brief time working as a V.A. physician.

He was a loving son, husband, father, and physician. His life touched many people, including coworkers, patients, and numerous friends. He will be remembered for his welcoming smile, kind heart, and compassion.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia (Allen); his two children, (Hannah and Graham); his parents, Norman and Myrna (Howe) Heimer; brother, Kyle (wife Danielle and children Keeley and Ben); sister, Gail (husband Kevin and son Jackson); and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and uncle, Lloyd Heimer.