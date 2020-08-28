Oxford Film Fest receives grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

The Oxford Film Festival recently wrapped up their 2020 event, which pivoted to the virtual world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are already making plans for next year’s festival.

Organizers got an added boost towards those plans when the Mississippi Arts Commission awarded the festival with one of their many grants. The OFF was awarded a grant totaling $16,000, which is a portion of the MAC’s $1.3 million in grants the Commission will award throughout 2020 and 2021.

“At a time when the arts community is still very much reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are truly delighted to be able to provide these funds to worthy organizations across the state,” said MAC executive director Malcolm White. “We applaud and are proud to support the efforts these organizations have made to keep the arts alive in their communities.”

The money from the grant will go towards operations of Oxford Film Festival’s 2021 event, according to executive director Melanie Addington.

This year’s festival was originally scheduled for March 18 through the 22, the first time the festival was not held in February. But, once the pandemic struck Mississippi in March, the in-person festival was postponed. Addington worked to turn the festival into a virtual event that ran from April 24 to August 17.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for March 24 through the 28 and will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual events, mixing in what Addington learned while adapting the film festival to the unique circumstances of 2020.

The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation for Mississippi and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of arts in community life and arts education.