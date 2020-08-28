August 28, 2020

Trump Headquarters to open in New Albany

By Ana Martinez

Published 3:17 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The Republican party will be opening a Trump Headquarters for North Mississippi in New Albany, Mississippi.

Trump Headquarters will be opening in New Albany on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. at Cook’s Adult Day Care. At the headquarters people will be able to get campaign materials in support of Trump.

According to Cristen Hemmins, the chair of Mississippi Democratic Party in Lafayette County, there is not a headquarters for Biden at the moment.

