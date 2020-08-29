Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport to open this weekend

Gulfport – Fifteen years after Katrina, the Mississippi Aquarium will open Aug. 29 in

downtown Gulfport as a project to revitalize the area.

“There are so many great recovery stories, and now Mississippi Aquarium will be another great

story. Our leaders and communities put the hard work into rebuilding the Coast following

Hurricane Katrina and it has paid off,” said Kurt Allen, President and CEO of Mississippi

Aquarium. “No words can adequately express our gratitude for the support we’ve received

from the residents of Coastal Mississippi and across the state.”

Aquatic animals on display are those that are found in Mississippi’s rivers and coastline are featured including the American alligator, sharks, sting rays, turtles and otters. The dolphins will arrive sometime in the future.

The health and safety of our guests, animals and staff are our top priority. Mississippi

Aquarium’s team is closely monitoring state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19. Currently,

timed arrival tickets are required before visiting, and tickets are on sale now.

Reservations are secured in 30-minute time slots, and guests will only be admitted before their scheduled time

when capacity allows. The length of your stay will not be limited. The Aquarium will be open 7

days a week from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Mississippi Aquarium’s construction and pre-opening costs are funded through a public and private partnership. 90% of the funding is coming from the City of Gulfport, the State of Mississippi, Restore Act Grants and Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. The other 10% will come from private donations through the Mississippi Aquarium Foundation. After the Aquarium opens, the facility will be self-sustaining.