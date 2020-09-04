September 4, 2020

Oxford man arrested for commercial burglary

By Jake Thompson

An Oxford man is facing burglary charges following an arrest earlier this week.

On Sept. 2, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Grayson Mann, 19, for commercial burglary. Mann was involved in a burglary of a vehicle in the Highway 6 East area of Lafayette County.

Mann was issued a bond of $10,000 and is still in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

