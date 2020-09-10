Oxford woman arrested on child neglect charges
An Oxford woman is facing child neglect charges after being arrested last week.
On Sept. 3, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Wendy Driver, 28, for contributing to delinquency or neglect.
Driver was allegedly involved in a child neglect investigation at a residence off of County Road 303 in Lafayette County, according to the sheriff’s department. She was given a bond of $15,000.
You Might Like
Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Recognized for High-Value Healthcare
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is among six Baptist Memorial hospitals that have been recognized by Premier Inc. for providing High-Value... read more