Area venues hosting Ole Miss watch parties due to limited capacity at stadiums

With limited crowd capacities at college football stadiums this fall due to COVID-19, venues around Oxford are offering a safe alternative to still catch the games with fellow fans.

Several locations are hosting watch parties, starting with the Rebels’ home opener against No. 5 Florida on Saturday.

The Take It To the Grove tailgating company is hosting “Fins Up Fanfare” at the Lafayette County Arena. The event will take place for every Ole Miss game this season.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, those who purchase either a Rebel Fan Package, VIP Package or tickets for the bleacher seating will able to arrive to the arena. Entrance times will vary depending on when Ole Miss games begin.

There will be a kids zone where children can play as well as socially-distanced tailgating setups. All CDC guidelines will be followed as well as hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the arena.

For those who may prefer a more intimate viewing experience, The Lyric is hosting a free watch party on Saturday.

While the event is free, the Lyric is requiring reservations due to limited seating and indoor gathering limitations. There will be a bar and those who attend are allowed to bring in their own food from restaurants around the Square. One table will seat six people and will be spaced out six-feet apart. Masks are required to be worn.

Premier Lanes is offering another alternative. The bowling alley and entertainment center is hosting a watch party along with bowling specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are required as only seven spots are available for the All-You-Can-Bowl package that allows up to six bowlers to watch the game at their lane. The cost is $40 for the first four bowlers and two additional bowlers can be added for an extra $20.

Another All-You-Can-Bowl package offers a big screen VIP experience and costs $60 for four bowlers and two more bowlers can be added for an extra $30.