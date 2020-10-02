PRCA Rodeo event this weekend

By Jeremy Weldon

Some of the top bull riders and rodeo performers in the South have registered to compete this weekend, Oct. 2 and 3, at the Oxford-Lafayette Sportsplex in a professional rodeo event to benefit a North Mississippi youth baseball organization.

Organizers said the partnership between the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Yalobusha Giants baseball organization is a perfect match because the rodeo events are family-oriented, and proceeds will help fund youth baseball training for players.

The Sportsplex is located at 878 Hwy. 7 between Oxford and Water Valley. The two day event will be kicked off Friday by The Mustache Band, followed by the rodeo events, and more music from the band.

Billed as the “world’s most powerful 90’s country party band,” The Mustache Band consistently draws large crowds for their unique live performances, and will be a great warmup for the all the rodeo action, said event organizer David Drumheller of Courtland.

Saturday will feature Billy and the Medicine Men, who will also play sets before and after the rodeo. Admission each night is $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, and free for those under five. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

The PRCA has a full circuit of rodeo events across the country each season with cowboys and cowgirls competing in a points race and standings that culminate in championship events in Las Vegas.

“So many rodeo events around the country have been canceled this year that many of the biggest names on that rodeo circuit signed up for the event and we realized real quick that this will be a premiere rodeo event we are able to have in North Mississippi,” said Drumheller. “It’s a great opportunity for families to get out of the house and see some of the best bull riders and rodeo athletes anywhere.”

The Yalobusha Giants, based in Oxford, has become a nationally-recognized program in competitive youth baseball since its founding 12 years ago. The organization is made up of more than 250 players on 20 teams in age groups ranging from 7 to 17.

YG teams are made up of players from every North Mississippi county, and several in West Tennessee. Players train year around at the Sportsplex, which includes four turfed fields, an indoor facility, and designated area for pitchers and catchers.

Giants teams have won championships in 16 states and dozens of the program’s players are being recruited by college scouts.

“The Giants focus on baseball of course, but the organization is really about helping make young players into great young men and everything we do is based on family values. The rodeo will be two nights of family fun, and the Giants are excited to host this event at the Sportsplex with families from all over North Mississippi enjoying the music and rodeo,” Drumheller said.

The J.C. Kitaif Pro Rodeos from Tylertown will provide livestock for the event, including several bulls which have been featured in the Wrangler National Rodeo finals. Rodeo bulls also compete for points that earn breeders and owners thousands in prize winnings for the best performers.

Tickets are available at www.rodeomedia.ticketleap.com, and will also be sold at the gate.