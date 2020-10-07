Ole Miss – Alabama game could be rescheduled due to Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta is barrelling towards the Gulf Coast and could potentially affect Ole Miss’ game against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

The school as well as the Southeastern Conference office is monitoring the storm, which made landfall in Cancùn, Mexico on Wednesday morning, and will enter the Gulf of Mexico sometime Wednesday evening.

During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Lane Kiffin said three options are on the table regarding a postponement of the game, currently still scheduled for a 5 p.m. CT kickoff, including moving it to Friday, Sunday or sometime later in the week.

“I don’t think we’ll know until (Thursday) for sure,” Kiffin said. “I think they’re kind of holding off for the most accurate weather we can get and figure it out. Nothing’s changed so far.”

A source close to the situation told the EAGLE there is another meeting taking place on Wednesday between the SEC and the school, and also confirmed a firm decision may not come until Thursday morning.

Both the Rebels (1-1) and the Crimson Tide (2-0) are scheduled to have a bye week on Nov. 7. With Alabama taking on LSU, who is also off on Nov. 7, the following week, the SEC may not be inclined to make Alabama play on the weekend that has traditionally been an off week for both them and the Tigers ahead of their game.

The SEC made Dec. 12 a built in bye week when the new 10-game schedule was released in August, which would be another option if the decision is made to not play the game this weekend.

This is a developing and ongoing situation.