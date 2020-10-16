Water Valley Clinches Playoff Spot with 34-14 Win
HOLLY SPRINGS– Water Valley came into Friday’s game with Holly Springs with a playoff spot on the line.
If the Blue Devils defeated the Hawks, they would clinch a spot in the Class 3A playoffs. The Blue Devils took care of business for the 34-14, punching their ticket to the postseason.
Water Valley (4-2, 3-0 2-3A) got off to a sluggish start in the first half as the Hawks (1-6, 0-3 2-3A) shocked the Blue Devils. The Hawks scored on a one-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion at the start of the second quarter to make the score 8-0.
The Blue Devils answered with a touchdown at the 4:51 mark as Jaden Morgan rushed for a one-yard score. The Blue Devils would take the lead with 0:28 seconds in the first half when CJ Telford connected with Colby Lafayette on a 38-yard touchdown on 4th and 18.
The Blue Devils opened the second half with a one-yard touchdown run from Morgan to put the Blue Devils up 20-7. Morgan would add another touchdown later in the night from three yards out. Dre McCray added a two-yard touchdown to make the score 34-8. Morgan had a 51-yard run from the Blue Devil 4-yard line to open the scoring drive.
The Hawks scored in the final minutes of the game, when a Hawk player recovered a fumble and carried a Blue Devils defender in the end zone to make it 34-14.
“We strive to be in these positions 365 days a year. This is what we work for and the position we want to be in. We have to work on maturing as a group, and I am glad we are able to be in this position,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.
Water Valley is currently tied for first place with North Panola (4-1, 3-0 2-3A) in Region 2-3A play. The Blue Devils will face North Panola next Friday at Bobby Clark Field for the first time since 2017. The game will play a huge factor in determining who may come away with the Region 2-3A title later this month.
