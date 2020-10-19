This week in prep sports (Oct. 19-24)
LAFAYETTE
Friday (Oct. 23)
Football at New Hope, 7 p.m.
OXFORD
Friday (Oct. 23)
Football vs. Olive Branch, 7 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 24)
Girls Basketball at Ingomar Jamboree, 9 a.m.
Cross Country at Warrior Classic, at Senatobia, 9 a.m.
WATER VALLEY
Friday (Oct. 23)
Football vs. North Panola, 7 p.m.
