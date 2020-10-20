Oxford man arrested for domestic violence

An Oxford man is facing an aggravated assault and domestic violence charge.

On Oct. 19, officers with the Oxford Police Department were sent to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi at approximately 6 p.m. for a report of an injured female. Due to the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim, officers notified investigators about the incident.

The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Brenton Morgan, 33, for domestic violence-aggravated assault. Officers located Morgan at his residence and took him into custody. Morgan was issued a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

Morgan has a hold placed on him by the Lafayette County Circuit Court and will remain at the Lafayette County Detention Center until a hearing can be set.