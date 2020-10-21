Oxford man arrested for statutory rape
An Oxford man is facing a rape charge following an incident earlier this week.
On Oct. 19, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ethan Ivan Berry, 18, for statutory rape. Berry was involved in an incident where he had sexual intercourse with an minor in Lafayette County, according to the sheriff’s department.
Berry was given a bond of $25,000 and is currently still being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.
