October 21, 2020

  • 77°

Oxford man arrested for statutory rape

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

An Oxford man is facing a rape charge following an incident earlier this week.

On Oct. 19, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ethan Ivan Berry, 18, for statutory rape. Berry was involved in an incident where he had sexual intercourse with an minor in Lafayette County, according to the sheriff’s department.

Berry was given a bond of $25,000 and is currently still being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Print Article