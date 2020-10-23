Fay Spruill Davidson passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home at The Blake in Oxford, MS. Davidson was born in Tchula, on March 29, 1935. She graduated from Mississippi College. She met the love of her life, Dr. L. Stacy Davidson in Jackson, while he was in medical school. They established their home in Cleveland, Miss., where Dr. Davidson practiced medicine for 52 years. They raised two sons, and enjoyed a rich marriage of 58 years. She served her community in Cleveland, supported Delta State University and The University of Mississippi. Davidson was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. L. Stacy Davidson, her son, Friley Spruill Davidson; her parents, D. F. and Wilma Zay Spruill; sisters, Wilma S. Barret, Ann S. Osborne, and Betty S. Aycock; She is survived by her son, John Stacy (Laurie); sisters, Zay S. Higdon (Blake); Fritzi Terwilliger (Chuck); Grandsons, John Brantley (Katie); Samuel Walker (Emily); Andrew Howell (Anne Watkins); Granddaughter, Laura Caroline; Great Granddaughter, Waverley Grace.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and the staff of The Blake in Oxford.

Graveside services were Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Belzoni Cemetery.