Oxford swimming post strong finishes at state meet

In what was a unique year in the pool for high school swimming, Oxford managed to have one of the program’s best seasons.

Oxford’s girls team finished runner-up at Saturday’s Class II meet at the Tupelo Aquatics Center with 98 points, which was their highest finish since 2011. They finished 33 points behind state champion Madison Central.

The Jaguars swept the Class II meets with the boys team also winning the state title with 109 points. Oxford boys finished in third place with 66 points.

“I am just so glad we were able to make this season work,” said Oxford swim coach Robert Gonzalez. “The doubts of the season were felt all the way into September on if there would be a championship meet. Due to that, it was important on so many levels beyond the sport itself — it allowed a little bit more normalcy into the lives of our swimmers and families. I am so proud of how they responded to adversity in so many ways this season to make it something they’ll never forget.”

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Julia Dennis, Elinor Maxwell, Cole Oyler and Madeleine Gaia claimed second place. The team of Emery Kate Schneider, Mayr Byars, Oyler and Harper finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 200-yard medley relay the team of Harper, Maxwell, Dennis and Gaia also took runner-up.

Other top finishers in the girls meet included a first and second place finish in the 50-yard freestyle by Dennis and Oyler, respectively. Dennis also claimed the state title in the 500-yard freestyle while Oyler took second in the 100-yard freestyle.

In the boys meet, the team of Thomas Dyminski, Neil Cipkowski, Charles Byars and Jacob Tulchinsky won the state title in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of William Berry, Byars, Cipkowski and Tulchinsky finished runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Knox Laws, Gates Allen, Dyminski and Tulchinsky finished in fifth place.

Notable finishes in the individual races included a state title for Byars in the 100-yard freestyle and a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Cipkowski earned a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

Class I Results

The day prior, Lafayette swimmers competed in the Class I state meet.

Trey Skutnik placed eighth in the boys 200-yard freestyle while Bea Rico and Collyn Lewis placed 11th and 16th, respectively, in the girls 200-yard freeystle.