Lafayette County sees a slight spike in COVID-19 cases

Lafayette County has steadied itself with new daily COVID-19 cases in the last couple weeks, but did see a small spike on Friday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 31 new cases in Lafayette County as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, marking the highest daily total of new cases in Lafayette County this month. There have been a total of 2,591 cases reported in Lafayette County since March 19 with 122 of them active as of Oct. 30.

Prior to Friday’s high number, Lafayette County reported 10 cases on Thursday, 19 cases on Wednesday, 18 cases on Tuesday and nine new cases on Monday.

Lafayette County’s COVID-19 death total still remains at 43. The last COVID-19-related death reported in Lafayette County was on Oct. 22.

Despite the up and down daily case numbers, Lafayette County’s hospitalization numbers at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi have remained relatively low. As of Oct. 26, there were 90 available staffed beds out of 181 and 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients. In the Intensive Care Unit, 11 of the 24 ICU beds were available with six COVID-19 patients in ICU.

Statewide, MSDH reported 749 new cases and 18 deaths on Friday. There were 1,000 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the current total of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi to 119,336 since March 11. Mississippi has reported 3,328 COVID-19-related deaths since March.