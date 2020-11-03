Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results

This page will keep a live update tally of the Lafayette County returns for the 2020 General Election as the roll in. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Lafayette County but a near record-breaking turnout on Tuesday might delay when ballot boxes are brought to the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Keep this page open for the latest election results.

With 18 of 18 precincts reporting

President/Vice President:

Donald Trump/Mike Pence – 9,878

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 6,904

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen – 199

Kanye West/Michelle Tidball – 42

Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker – 33

Brian Carroll/Amar Patel – 25

Don Blakenship/William Mohr – 10

Phil Collins/Bill Parker – 9

Brock Peirce/Karla Ballard – 5

Write-Ins – 58

U.S Senate:

Cindy Hyde-Smith – 9,163

Mike Espy – 7,562

Jimmy L. Edwards – 364

Write-Ins – 14

U.S. House of Representatives (1st District):

Trent Kelly – 10,564

Antonia Eliason – 6,275

Write-Ins – 26

Supreme Court District 3 (Northern) Position 3:

Josiah Dennis Coleman – 9,742

Percy L. Lynchard – 5,071

Write-Ins – 141

Constable Central:

Kenneth Drewery – 2,419

Chris “Snuffy” Smith – 2,015

Write-Ins -45

Election Commission District 1:

Faye Phillips – 2,594

Write-Ins – 37

Election Commission District 2:

Max Hipp – 2,794

Write-Ins – 37

Election Commission District 3:

Lola M. Pearson – 2,029

Philip Wade Carpenter – 2,027

Write-Ins – 7

Election Commission District 4:

Laura Antonow – 2,007

Tony Halcin – 1,220

Write-Ins – 21

Election Commission District 5:

Debbie Black – 2,072

Write-Ins – 19

School Board District 1:

Jamie Anderson – 624

Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey – 511

Andrew Bilbo – 331

Steven W. Treloar – 152

Write-Ins – 6

School Board District 5:

Kathy Babb Worley – 927

William “Bill” M. McGregor, Jr. – 686

Write-Ins – 4

Statewide Ballot Measure 1 (Initiative 65):

For Approval of Either – 11,705

Against Both – 4,658

And Vote For One:

For 65 – 10,498

For 65A – 3,896

Statewide Ballot Measure 2:

Yes – 13,220

No – 3,180

Statewide Ballot Measure 3 (Flag):

Yes – 13,260

No – 3,670