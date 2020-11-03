Live Updates: Lafayette County 2020 Election Results
This page will keep a live update tally of the Lafayette County returns for the 2020 General Election as the roll in. Polls close at 7 p.m. in Lafayette County but a near record-breaking turnout on Tuesday might delay when ballot boxes are brought to the Lafayette County Courthouse.
Keep this page open for the latest election results.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————
With 18 of 18 precincts reporting
President/Vice President:
Donald Trump/Mike Pence – 9,878
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 6,904
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen – 199
Kanye West/Michelle Tidball – 42
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker – 33
Brian Carroll/Amar Patel – 25
Don Blakenship/William Mohr – 10
Phil Collins/Bill Parker – 9
Brock Peirce/Karla Ballard – 5
Write-Ins – 58
U.S Senate:
Cindy Hyde-Smith – 9,163
Mike Espy – 7,562
Jimmy L. Edwards – 364
Write-Ins – 14
U.S. House of Representatives (1st District):
Trent Kelly – 10,564
Antonia Eliason – 6,275
Write-Ins – 26
Supreme Court District 3 (Northern) Position 3:
Josiah Dennis Coleman – 9,742
Percy L. Lynchard – 5,071
Write-Ins – 141
Constable Central:
Kenneth Drewery – 2,419
Chris “Snuffy” Smith – 2,015
Write-Ins -45
Election Commission District 1:
Faye Phillips – 2,594
Write-Ins – 37
Election Commission District 2:
Max Hipp – 2,794
Write-Ins – 37
Election Commission District 3:
Lola M. Pearson – 2,029
Philip Wade Carpenter – 2,027
Write-Ins – 7
Election Commission District 4:
Laura Antonow – 2,007
Tony Halcin – 1,220
Write-Ins – 21
Election Commission District 5:
Debbie Black – 2,072
Write-Ins – 19
School Board District 1:
Jamie Anderson – 624
Gary Lee “Chick” Drewrey – 511
Andrew Bilbo – 331
Steven W. Treloar – 152
Write-Ins – 6
School Board District 5:
Kathy Babb Worley – 927
William “Bill” M. McGregor, Jr. – 686
Write-Ins – 4
Statewide Ballot Measure 1 (Initiative 65):
For Approval of Either – 11,705
Against Both – 4,658
And Vote For One:
For 65 – 10,498
For 65A – 3,896
Statewide Ballot Measure 2:
Yes – 13,220
No – 3,180
Statewide Ballot Measure 3 (Flag):
Yes – 13,260
No – 3,670
