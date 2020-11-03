Mrs. Virginia Ledbetter Aucoin, 93, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home in Franklin, La. The graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in Eastover Memorial Cemetery in Oxford with Rev. David Ard officiating. The family visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and the public visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford.

Born to the late Varley T. and Beulah Faye Holcomb Ledbetter, Mrs. Aucoin had served as the Executive Secretary to the Vice Chancellor of Administrative Affairs at the University of Mississippi. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oxford. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Ledbetter.

She is survived by her husband, Rickey Aucoin of Franklin, La.; nephews, Andrew Ledbetter, Eric Ledbetter and Brian Ledbetter; grandnieces and grandnephews, Catherine Ledbetter, Brenna Ledbetter, Brooke Ledbetter, Bryce Ledbetter, Lisa Ledbetter, Nathan Ledbetter, Damien Ledbetter and Zoey Ledbetter.

