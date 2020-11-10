Brandon man charged with felony DUI
A Brandon man was charged with DUI 3rd following a traffic stop last week.
At approximately 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 5, an officer with the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 South for careless driving.
The driver was identified as Maxwell McBride, 43. The officer began a DUI investigation on McBride and determined that he was under the influence.
McBride was arrested for Careless Driving and Felony DUI 3rd. He was given a $5,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
You Might Like
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church expansion request approved by Aldermen
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will begin expanding their footprint on the west side of the Downtown Square. During their Nov.... read more