Oxford man arrested on sex offender charge
An Oxford man is currently in custody after failing to update his sex offender registration status.
On Nov. 18, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department charged and arrested Jacquioan Lamont Young, 42, with one count of sex offender registration failure.
Young allegedly moved from his registered address without proper notification of the sheriff’s department. He was issued a $2,500 bond and is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.
