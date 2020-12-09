Oxford man arrested for attempt to pass fake check

An Oxford man is facing a felony charge after writing a bad check.

On Dec. 7, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Blake Alward, 27, and charged him with felony false pretense for passing a $7,000 check for a vehicle.

A report was taken on Dec. 3, which led to charges being filed by the victim after they attempted to cash the check.

Alward was issued a $5,000 bond.