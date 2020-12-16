Oxford man arrested for domestic violence
An Oxford man is facing domestic violence charge following an incident earlier this month.
On Dec. 12, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brad Anderson, 29. Anderson was charged with domestic violence-simple assault.
Anderson’s charge was upgraded to a felony due to him having two prior convictions on domestic violence charges, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His bond was set at $10,000.
