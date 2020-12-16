Oxford man arrested on burglary charge
An Oxford man is facing a burglary charge after breaking into a residence earlier this month.
On Dec. 14, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Derrian Pegues, 21, for breaking into a home off Highway 6 East.
Pegues charged him with burglary of occupied dwelling and a bond has not been set, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
