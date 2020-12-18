Mrs. Annie Laurie Ray Miller, 83, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Taylor to the late Otis and Gertha Mae Overstreet Ray, Annie was a line worker at Borg Warner. She was a hard worker and only retired because others encouraged her to do so. She was the BEST mother, making family the center of her life. She unselfishly gave of her time and herself to her family because she was the happiest when she was with them. Her love for her family motivated her to give generously, making Christmases the best. Mrs. Miller gave annually to the Food Pantry providing for the needs of others. She was the BEST cook, demonstrating her abilities as she hosted big family celebrations. Annie enjoyed using her Kindle to keep up with everyone on Facebook, sharing recipes and sending encouraging words to others. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Martin, Clara Howard and Susie Tidwell and five brothers, Raymond Ray, George Ray, Price Ray, Johnny Ray and James Otis Ray.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chuck Miller of Oxford; daughter, Michelle Renee Frierson and her husband, Maddox, of New Albany, Miss.; two sons, Mitchell “Mitch” Ray Miller and his wife, Tracy, of Coldwater, Miss. and Frederick “Keith” Miller and his wife, Judy, of Water Valley, Miss.; five grandchildren, Hannah Lee, Tammy Miller, William Frierson, Haley Shaw and Katelyn Frierson; and four great-grandchildren, Rylan Shaw, Keagan Lee, Zoey Lee and Rowan Shaw – plus one on the way, Rae Lee.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Miller’s memory may be made to The Pantry, P.O. Box 588, Oxford, MS 38655.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.