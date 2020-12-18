Gale Smith Loner, 67 of Bay St. Louis, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Gulfport. Gale was formerly of Slidell, La. and moved to Oxford to begin her career as a legal secretary for local law firms; later to become the owner of C&M and Franklin’s Country Store. She loved bowling, Ole Miss tailgating, camping and spending time with her family and friends. She was referred to as the “QVC Queen” by everyone who knew her best. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Juanita Walker Smith. She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband, Wayne Loner of Bay St. Louis; son, Wesley Loner of Oxford; daughter, Debbie Loner of Oxford; brother, Joel Smith of Slidell; sisters, Sue Fogg of Slidell and Janice Curry of Hattiesburg and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from noon until 1 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.