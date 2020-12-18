Hugh “Skody” Tomlinson Ross, Jr., 80, passed away at his home in Oxford on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hugh was born in Osceola, Ark. to Hugh T. Ross, Sr. and Virginia Dameron Ross.

After graduating from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Hugh joined the Marine Corps. He then worked in Las Vegas as a 21 dealer before attending aircraft mechanic school in Tallahassee, Fla. His 29-year career in avionics spanned the mergers of Southern Airways, Republic Airline and Northwest Airline.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Catherine Malarcher Ross; brother, William Ross of Alpharetta, Ga.; daughter, Janice (Frank) Baggett of Buckhead, Ga.; grandchildren, Danielle (RJ) Hovis; Ross (Bailey) Baggett and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a family only graveside service in Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis. Arrangements made through Family Funeral Care.