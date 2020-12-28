Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads

Lafayette County roads that now reside inside the city limits of Oxford will be renamed in 2021.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently approved a list of new names for a batch of county roads and streets that were part of the latest annexation by the City in 2018.

During their two regular meetings on Dec. 1 and 15, the Board approved two lists, which included the new or revised names for roads. City engineer Reanna Mayoral informed the Board the new names are either extensions of the current names or what the roads are commonly known as.

With the municipal elections coming next June, the new names must be reported to the Circuit Clerk’s office to provide enough time to update voter registration information. The timing for renaming roads is limited to the time period that changes are allowed to be made in the Secretary of State’s voter registration system, and when the United States Postal Service can process the changes.

Residents on the newly-named roads will received a letter sometime next year to notify them of the change. The letter will provide affected property owners and residents guidance and information on how to make the change to reflect the new addresses.

The current batch of changes will affect roughly 534 homes. The Board is expected to approve more name changes later next year.

Here are the roads that will have name changes:

CR 1014 — Ryland Way

PR 1084 — Orleans Oaks Lane

RD 1060 — Still Drive

RD 1089 — Road Goes Away

RD 1090 — Keystone Circle

RD 1094 — Countryview Lane

RD 1095 — Countryview Lane

RD 1102 — Misty Meadows Lane

RD 1107 — Keystone Loop

RD 3056 — Fielder Lane

RD 4052 — Hollowell Drive

RD 4058 — Silver Oak Parkway and Lane

CR 101/Old Highway 7 — North Lamar Boulevard

CR 149 — Anchorage Road

CR 162 — Anderson Road

CR 165 — Tommie Collie Jane Road

CR 178 — Hurricane Lane

CR 199 — Tobby Tubby Road

CR 2003 — Cannon Road

CR 207 — Charger Lane

CR 230 — Wilson Road

CR 276 — J Barr Road

CR 280 — University Avenue

CR 301 — South Lamar Boulevard

CR 401 — South Lamar Boulevard

CR 406 — F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway

FNC Park Road — mTrade Park Road

RD 2057 — Skyline Drive