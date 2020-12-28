Oxford Aldermen approve renaming of annexed roads
Lafayette County roads that now reside inside the city limits of Oxford will be renamed in 2021.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently approved a list of new names for a batch of county roads and streets that were part of the latest annexation by the City in 2018.
During their two regular meetings on Dec. 1 and 15, the Board approved two lists, which included the new or revised names for roads. City engineer Reanna Mayoral informed the Board the new names are either extensions of the current names or what the roads are commonly known as.
With the municipal elections coming next June, the new names must be reported to the Circuit Clerk’s office to provide enough time to update voter registration information. The timing for renaming roads is limited to the time period that changes are allowed to be made in the Secretary of State’s voter registration system, and when the United States Postal Service can process the changes.
Residents on the newly-named roads will received a letter sometime next year to notify them of the change. The letter will provide affected property owners and residents guidance and information on how to make the change to reflect the new addresses.
The current batch of changes will affect roughly 534 homes. The Board is expected to approve more name changes later next year.
Here are the roads that will have name changes:
- CR 1014 — Ryland Way
- PR 1084 — Orleans Oaks Lane
- RD 1060 — Still Drive
- RD 1089 — Road Goes Away
- RD 1090 — Keystone Circle
- RD 1094 — Countryview Lane
- RD 1095 — Countryview Lane
- RD 1102 — Misty Meadows Lane
- RD 1107 — Keystone Loop
- RD 3056 — Fielder Lane
- RD 4052 — Hollowell Drive
- RD 4058 — Silver Oak Parkway and Lane
- CR 101/Old Highway 7 — North Lamar Boulevard
- CR 149 — Anchorage Road
- CR 162 — Anderson Road
- CR 165 — Tommie Collie Jane Road
- CR 178 — Hurricane Lane
- CR 199 — Tobby Tubby Road
- CR 2003 — Cannon Road
- CR 207 — Charger Lane
- CR 230 — Wilson Road
- CR 276 — J Barr Road
- CR 280 — University Avenue
- CR 301 — South Lamar Boulevard
- CR 401 — South Lamar Boulevard
- CR 406 — F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway
- FNC Park Road — mTrade Park Road
- RD 2057 — Skyline Drive
