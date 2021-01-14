Surveillance camera program launched by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

Lafayette County businesses and residences with outdoor surveillance cameras can now partner with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in a new program.

The Security Registration and Mapping Surveillance Camera Registry Program (S.C.R.A.M.) was launched last year by the sheriff’s department.

The program allows individuals to register the location of their surveillance systems with the sheriff’s department, and if a crime is committed, deputies and investigators can then use the registry to identify the locations of nearby video cameras to help collect evidence.

“Video footage is some of the most crucial evidence our officers can collect,” said Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East. “Even when your cameras don’t record a crime directly, they may record important clues — such as a car passing by — that can help guide an investigation.”

Signing up for the S.C.R.A.M. program is voluntary and does not require citizens to provide footage to the police. Officers can only view the footage at the homeowner or business owner’s discretion. The sheriff’s department will not share registration information with others.

The more residents and businesses that sign up to participate with S.C.R.A.M., the less time it will take for deputies and investigators to solve crimes, according to East.

“This program will allow citizens to play a part in keeping their community safe,” East said. “It’s just another way we are working to create community-law enforcement agency partnerships within the county.”

Those interested in registering for the program can use the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department smart phone app or go to the sheriff’s department page on the Lafayette County website.