January 26, 2021

Oxford woman arrested on forgery charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:32 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

An Oxford woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly committing forgery.

On Jan. 20, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department charged Porsha Wilson, 30, with one count of Uttering Forgery.

Wilson was arrested after forging a title to a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department. She was issued a bond of $2,500.

