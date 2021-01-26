Woman arrested for aiding fugitive

A woman is facing a felony charge for aiding a fugitive.

On Jan. 22, Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Shanta Thomas, 38, for Accessory After the Fact. Thomas was believed to have been helping an individual who was on the run for the charge of grand larceny, according to the sheriff’s department.

Thomas was issued a bond of $5,000 and the investigation into the case is still ongoing.