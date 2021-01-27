University of Mississippi announces commencement plans for Classes of 2021 and 2020

The Class of 2020 will still get to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, just a year later than expected.

The University of Mississippi announced some of its plans on Wednesday for in-person commencement ceremonies for both the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2021 will be held April 29 through May 2, with the morning convocation taking place on May 1 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 8 a.m. Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 will be held May 6 through 8 with convocation taking place on May 7 at 8 a.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate our graduates and their accomplishments during Commencement each year,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “We are particularly pleased to uphold our commitment to the Class of 2020 by welcoming them back to campus and celebrating them in person.

“Our entire campus community is eager to honor the incredible achievements, character and resilience of all of our graduates.”

To keep graduates and families safe and in compliance with government orders and public health guidance, both morning Convocations, as well as school or college ceremonies, will be ticketed events. The university will announce specific ticket allotments per graduate later. The number of tickets allotted will vary by school/college, based on the number of graduates and the capacity of venues.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed at each of the ceremonies, including the requirement of a mask or facial covering and practicing social distancing measures. Each venue will be cleaned between individual ceremonies and venue capacities will be observed.

“The Commencement celebration is a celebration of accomplishment, perseverance and hard work,” said Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This year, for the first time, will be celebrating two Commencements in one year – one for the class of 2020 and one for the class of 2021.

“While they will necessarily look different, we are working hard to make them in-person, wonderful and memorable. I am confident that they will rise to the standard that people have come to appreciate and expect from Ole Miss.”

Additional details and information can be found at the Ole Miss commencement website.

To view the complete 2021 Commencement schedule, visit commencement.olemiss.edu/2021-graduates/. To view the complete 2020 Commencement schedule, visit commencement.olemiss.edu/2020-graduates/.