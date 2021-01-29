Municipal Election Update: New candidate enters Oxford Ward II Alderman race

Ward II Alderman Mark Huelse is no longer unopposed in seeking another term in this year’s municipal elections with five days remaining to qualify.

The Republican incumbent will be challenged by Afton Thomas, a Democrat. Thomas officially qualified this week, making her the second candidate in the Ward II race.

Thomas is Associate Director of Programs at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture and is the Co-Chairman of the Critical Race Studies Group. She also serves on the Move On Up Mississippi Board, Lafayette Oxford Foundation for Tomorrow (LOFT) board and is on a steering committee with Leadership Lafayette. Thomas is the wife of Ole Miss sociology professor J.T. Thomas.

As of Friday morning, there were no other new additions to the six Aldermen races or the mayoral race.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill continues to be the only candidate who has officially qualified and is seeking a second term as an Independent.

Ward I Alderman Rick Addy and Ward III Alderman Janice Antonow announced during the Jan. 19 Board of Aldermen meeting they would not be seeking another term. Their decisions will ensure at least two new faces on the Board in July.

Seeking to replace Addy in Ward I are Democratic candidates Erin Smith, executive director of Lafayette County CASA, and Billy Crews, former publisher and CEO of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Local realtor Harry Alexander is running for the Ward I seat as an Independent.

In Ward III, Democratic candidate Brian Hyneman and Republican candidate L. McQueen Miscamble have officially qualified to fill Antonow’s seat. Hyneman is the current chairman of the Oxford Planning Commission and Miscamble is the owner of Crossroads Animal Hospital.

Ward V Alderman Preston Taylor is seeking re-election, but he will be challenged by at least two others in a Democratic primary. Tracey L. Williams and Justin Boyd have qualified as Democratic candidates as well.

Alderman At-Large John Morgan is seeking another term as an Independent candidate, while Linda Porter Bishop will challenge the incumbent as a Democrat in the general election.

Ward IV Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson and Ward VI Alderman Jason Bailey are currently seeking re-election unopposed in their respective races.

Deadline to qualify for the municipal elections is Feb. 5. Any primaries needed will take place on April 6, and the general election will be held on June 8.