Oxford man arrested on sexual assault charge
An Oxford man is facing a felony sexual assault charge.
On Jan. 25, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault. After the investigation, OPD arrested Calvin Denzell White, 18, without incident.
White was charged with felony Sexual Battery and a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued him a $15,000 bond.
